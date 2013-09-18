Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market to grow at a CAGR of 12.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for a tamper-resistant payment system. The Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of near-field communication payments. However, the high initial cost of development and deployment of smart cards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Morpho SA, and Oberthur Technologies.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are American Express, ARM Holdings plc, Atmel Corp., DataCard Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, MasterCard Inc., and Visa Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Morpho SA, and Oberthur Technologies, American Express, ARM Holdings plc, Atmel Corp., DataCard Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, MasterCard Inc., and Visa Inc.



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