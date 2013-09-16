Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Global Banking And Payment Smart Cards Market 2012-2016



Global Banking And Payment Smart Cards Market: (http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-banking-and-payment-smart-cards-market-2012-2016) to grow at a CAGR of 12.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for a tamper-resistant payment system. The Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of near-field communication payments.



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Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Morpho SA, and Oberthur Technologies.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are American Express, ARM Holdings plc, Atmel Corp., DataCard Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, MasterCard Inc., and Visa Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Description

6.1 Introduction to Smart Cards

6.1.1 Smart Card Memory

6.2 Applications of Smart Card

6.2.1 Financial Applications

6.2.2 Communications Applications

6.2.3 Government Programs

6.2.4 Information Security

6.2.5 Physical Access Control

6.2.6 Transportation

6.2.7 Retail and Loyalty

6.2.8 Health Care

6.2.9 Student Identification

6.3 Advantages of Smart Card

6.4 Disadvantages of Smart Card

6.5 Implementation of Banking and Payment Smart Cards in Different Countries

6.5.1 Africa

6.5.2 APAC Countries

6.5.3 Australia

6.5.4 Brazil

6.5.5 Colombia

6.5.6 Canada

6.5.7 Europe

6.5.8 Latin America

6.5.9 Middle East

6.5.10 Mexico

6.5.11 New Zealand

6.5.12 United Kingdom

6.5.13 United State

6.5.14 Venezuela



7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Product Life-cycle of Smart Cards in Banking and Payment Industries

7.2 Global Smart Card Market

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2.2 Shipment Forecast

7.3 Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Revenue on Global Smart Card Market

7.3.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Revenue on Global Smart Card Market 2012-2016

7.4 Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Shipment on Global Smart Card Market

7.4.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Shipment on Global Smart Card Market 2012-2016

7.5 Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Market

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5.2 Shipment Forecast

7.5.3 ASP of Banking and Payment Smart Card

7.6 Five Forces Analysis



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016

8.2 Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in Europe

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2.2 Product Shipment Forecast

8.3 Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in the APAC Region

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3.2 Product Shipment Forecast

8.4 Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in South Americas

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4.2 Product Shipment Forecast

8.5 Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in North Americas

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5.2 Product Shipment Forecast

8.6 Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in MEA Region

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.6.2 Product Shipment Forecast



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Key News

16.2 Market Share Analysis 2012

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors



17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Gemalto N.V.

17.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.2 Business Segmentation

17.1.3 Key Information

17.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

17.2.1 Business Overview

17.2.2 Business Segmentation

17.2.3 Key Information

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Morpho SA

17.3.1 Business Overview

17.3.2 Business Segmentation

17.3.3 Key Information

17.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Oberthur Technologies

17.4.1 Business Overview

17.4.2 Business Segmentation

17.4.3 Key Information

17.4.4 SWOT Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Product Life-cycle of Smart Cards in Banking and Payment Industries

Exhibit 3: Global Smart Card Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Global Smart Card Market by Unit Shipment 2012-2016 (Units in billion)

Exhibit 5: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Revenue on Global Smart Card Market 2012

Exhibit 6: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Revenue on Global Smart Card Market 2012-2016 (percentage)

Exhibit 7: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Shipment on Global Smart Card Market 2012

Exhibit 8: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Shipment on Global Smart Card Market 2012-2016 (percentage)

Exhibit 9: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 10: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Market by Unit Shipment 2012-2016 (Units in million)

Exhibit 11: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Market by ASP (US$)

Exhibit 13: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 14: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016 (percentage)

Exhibit 15: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in Europe 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 16: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in Europe by Unit Shipment 2012-2016 (Units in million)

Exhibit 17: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 18: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in the APAC Region by Unit Shipment 2012-2016 (Units in millions)

Exhibit 19: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in South Americas 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 20: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in South Americas by Unit Shipment 2012-2016 (Units in million)

Exhibit 21: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in North Americas 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 22: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in North Americas by Unit Shipment 2012-2016 (Units in million)

Exhibit 23: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in MEA Region 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 24: Banking and Payment Smart Card Market in MEA Region by Unit Shipment 2012-2016 (Units in Shipment)

Exhibit 25: Global Banking and Payment Smart Card Market by Vendor Share 2012

Exhibit 26: Business Segmentation of Gemalto N.V.

Exhibit 27: Business Segmentation of Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 28: Business Segmentation of Morpho SA

Exhibit 29: Business Segmentation of Oberthur Technologies



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