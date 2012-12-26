Global Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Global Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012–2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies is a new report by Timetric and VRL that extensively analyzes how the media spend, marketing, sales strategies, practices and business planning of banks are set to change in 2012–2013. This report provides information on the current size of marketing and advertising budgets of global banks and views into how spending by financial institutions will change, providing an insight into marketing behavior. In addition, the report also identifies future growth areas for banks and other financial institutions, and investigates M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions and business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type, region and size.



Scope

The report features the opinions of global banking industry respondents related to the following:

- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure

- Merger and acquisition activity

- Change in staff recruitment activity

- Key regions of growth

- High demand products and vital channels of growth

- Business concerns and success factors

- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure

- Future spending outlook on media channels

- Marketing agency selection criteria



Reasons to Buy

- Benchmark your sales and marketing spend with industry peers to effectively determine strategy.

- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business.

- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of banking industry companies.

- Project how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.

- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by banks and other institutional investors in the industry.



Key Highlights

- A total of 58% respondents from banks and 64% from other financial institutions expect an ‘increase’ or ‘significant increase’ in the level of merger and acquisition activity.

- China, India, Brazil and Russia are the emerging markets that are expected to offer the strongest growth opportunities to the global banking industry. China has been identified as the leading emerging market by 47% of bank respondents.

- In total, 42% of respondents from banks expect an increase in their marketing budgets in 2012–2013, while 38% of respondents from other financial institutions expect ‘no change’ in their marketing expenditure.



Companies Mentioned



JPMorganChase Deutsche Bank Societe Generale Wells Fargo & Co. Bank of America Credit Suisse Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Westpac Santander Barclays Bank HSBC Holdings Plc



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89459/global-banking-industry-outlook-survey-20122013-industry-dynamics-market-trends-and-opportunities-marketing-spend-and-sales-strategies.html