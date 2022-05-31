Global Banking Risk Management Set to Boom in Years to Come

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- Increasing compliance concerns have been a key theme across the banking and financial services sector in recent years. As pressure grows on enterprises to be more responsive, the market for global banking risk management is set to boom. Many banks have not been able to develop the internal competencies necessary to deal with the increasingly heavy burden of compliance. That's especially so given that compliance has expanded significantly in recent times to include additional risk sources, from channel and product to customer and operations. One of the biggest challenges that many organisations face is the way that risk management and compliance have become entangled with many other areas of operations and yet existing processes don't take this into account. For example, many banks have separated out risk management from customer experience programs even though the two are clearly interlinked. As a result of all these factors, there is going to be an increasing need for talent in global banking risk management and the market is set to boom.



When it comes to risk management jobs, the market boom is going to create many more opportunities for talented people to take career-defining next steps in the coming years. Selby Jennings is well placed to support connections between banks looking to create a more cohesive approach to compliance and those individuals that could potentially make that happen. The firm was established in 2004 and risk management jobs is a key area of expertise. Selby Jennings is also renowned as a hiring expert in a number of vital connected fields across banking and financial services, from insurance and actuarial to corporate and investment banking, sales and trading, financial technology and quantitative research and trading. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Selby Jennings has access to extensive resources - and the firm has nurtured connections with a broad spectrum of businesses, from innovative start-ups to global brands. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that every hiring need can be met.



Risk management jobs across the Asia Pacific region are likely to experience a spike in the years to come thanks to the factors mentioned. With local expertise and networks, Selby Jennings is going to be a key partner for enterprises looking to fill skills gaps. The firm's reach also goes much wider, as the team in Hong Kong is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. In addition, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being able to support industries going through significant change, such as that affecting risk management jobs today, requires extensive, advanced recruitment resources. The internal team at Selby Jennings has been carefully nurtured - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to risk management jobs there are many roles available via Selby Jennings today, including Senior Trader [Grains], Quantitative Developer and Crypto Prop Trader.



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking ahead for 2022."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.