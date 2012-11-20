Global Batch Management Software Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Batch Management Software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.84 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enhanced production. The Global Batch Management Software market has also been witnessing the development of industry-specific batch management software. However, the non-availability of a skilled workforce could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Batch Management Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Global Batch Management Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Emerson Electric Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: General Electric Co., SAP AG, Honeywell International Inc., Invensys plc, Werum Software and Systems AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Aspen Technology Inc.

