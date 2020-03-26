Global Bauxite Mining Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Access Industries, Tata Steel Europe, Halco Mining

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Bauxite is a rock with high aluminium content. It is the primary ore from which aluminium is extracted. Bauxite is one of the most abundant elements on earth. It contains nearly 25 - 30% of alumina. Bauxite is generally found in the belt around the equator. It occurs mostly in tropical and subtropical regions, in horizontal layers beneath a few meters of the overburden. Bauxite is a mixture of aluminium hydroxides, clay minerals, hydrous aluminium oxides and insoluble materials, such as hematite, magnetite, quartz, goethite and siderite. Aluminium minerals in Bauxite include gibbsite Al(OH)3, diaspore, AlO(OH) and boehmite AlO(OH).



The global bauxite mining market is estimated to have been valued at US$12.4238 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% by the end of 2025.



Furthermore, in the global Bauxite Mining Market, some of the top Bauxite Mining countries are Australia, China, Guinea, Brazil & India. These countries are the top 5 Bauxite Mining countries and held 86.2% share in the total production of Bauxite globally in 2017. Similarly, the top 5 Bauxite consuming countries are China, Brazil, Australia, India and Russia. These countries held 81% share in total Bauxite consumption in 2017.



The global primary aluminium production increased by 5.8% in 2017. The outlook for the aluminium industry continues to be positive in spite of the ongoing political uncertainty due to various political stances, such as import tariffs by the US on aluminium, Brexit and concerns that China, as the world's leading producer of aluminium and its semi-finished products, might increase its exports to the European markets.



Segment by Key players:

- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

- Access Industries

- Tata Steel Europe

- Halco Mining

- Tajik Aluminium Company

- Mitsubishi Aluminum

- Queensland Alumina

- Nippon Light Metal Company

- Australian Bauxite

- Iranian Aluminium



Segment by Type:

- CA-50

- CA-70

- CA-80

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Alumina for Metallurgical Purposes

- Abrasives

- Refractory

- Cement

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



