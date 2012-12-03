Global Bearings Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Bearings market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from developing countries. The Global Bearings market has also been witnessing the increasing development of integrated bearings. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Bearings Market 2011-2015 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Bearing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, Schaeffler Technologies AG and Co. KG, Timken Co., and NSK Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are JTEKT Corp., Daido Metal Co. Ltd., GGB Bearing Technology, Miba AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Rothe Erde GmbH, and Minebea Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



