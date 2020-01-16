Global Beauty Devices Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026:Koninklijke Philips N.V., Silkn.com, Amorepacific., SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC., Hitachi, Ltd., Conair Corporation.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- Global beauty devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 166.06 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 19.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising number of procedures for beauty devices and less time and risk involved in the industry.



Major Market Competitors: Beauty Devices Market



Some of the major players operating in global beauty devices market are Procter & Gamble, Valeant pharmaceuticals, CM International S.A., doctorstech, iBeautyMachine, Japan Gals co.,ltd., Tech4beauty International, SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Termosalud, Silkn.com, Syneron Medical Ltd, RÖS'S, Healux Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Photomedax Inc., NuFACE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tria, Grandway beauty, LUMSAIL and Thrice corporation among others.



Beauty devices market research report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The research studies involved in this market report helps to estimate several important aspects that includes but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. Key data and information used while preparing this report has been collected from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. Beauty devices market research report works as a backbone for the growth of medical devices industry.



Segmentation: Global Beauty Devices Market



Market Drivers



Increasing geriatric population drives the market



Rising demand for anti-aging products and devices among population will drive the market growth



Rising lifestyle quotient are factor which led to market expansion



Growing technological advancement and development is driving the market



Market Restraints



Availability of cheaper beauty products in the market is restraining the market growth



High cost of these beauty products will also act as a restraint for the market.



Key Developments in the Market:



In April 2017, Channel Investments announced its acquisition of TRIA Beauty and Iluminage Beauty which is global leader in beauty and skin care. This acquisition will build brand image, help in formulating expansion strategy, able to serve better, improve profitability and performance of channel investments in the industry.



In January 2017, L'Oréal a France announced its acquisition with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi. Such acquisition will benefit L'Oréal in expanding its product portfolio, provide better consumer experience, and enable competitive advantage with faster growth. These three brands will help them to meet the growing demand for active skincare among population.



Major Topics Covered in this Report:



Study Coverage



Executive Summary



Market Size by Manufacturers



Market Size by Type



Market Size by Application



Manufacturers Profiles



Production Forecasts



Consumption Forecast



Reasons to Purchase this Report



Current and future of global beauty devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



Customization of the Report:



All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)



Competitive Analysis: Beauty Devices Market



The global beauty devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global beauty devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



