Global Beauty Ingestible Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Beauty Ingestible is defined as a product intended to supplement the diet that contains one or more of the dietary ingredients such as Vitamins & Minerals, Collagen, Carotenoid, Co-enzymes. The cosmetic benefits of ingestible beauty products are based on the concept that dietary supplements can be beneficial to skin, hair, nails, and weight management. An eclectic range of functional beverages, dietary supplements, and functional foods are now being marketed for their purported skin health and other beauty benefits. At present, the beauty industry has been significantly affected by COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown situation across globe including all the regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the Word. COVID-19 pandemic is expected to affect the consumer's spending power due to economic challenges along with temporarily suspended production units.



A key driving factor for the global beauty ingestible market is growing consumer awareness about health benefits associated with beauty supplements. Moreover, growing demand for beauty supplements combined with Vitamins and Minerals, Collagen, Carotenoid, Co-enzymes, and Others bioactive Ingredient Types is further expected show significant growth during the forecast period. Growing R&D investments, technological advancements in ingredient processing, and cost-effective manufacturing technologies is further expected to drive fuel the market growth.



The Beauty Ingestible market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in in local as well as international market.



Global Beauty Ingestible market reports cover prominent players such as EVOLUTION_18, The Nue Co., wellpath, Ceramiracle, Apothékary LLC, Wholy Dose, BEND BEAUTY, Tula Skincare, HUM Nutrition Inc., Ritual, The Detox Market, Vital Proteins LLC, The Beauty Chef, ProPlenish, and Nature's Bounty, Inc., Eu Natural, Olly, MOON JUICE, BioSil, PHYTO, BODYISM, Welleco, EQUI LONDON, LYMA.LIFE, VOTARY, Goop, Inc., Viviscal Limited, BEAR Ltd, Sarah Chapman Ltd., Advanced Nutrition Programme, The Beauty Chef, ProPlenish, Absolute Collagen, SugarBearHair, Care/of, One Ocean Labs Beauty LLC, Vitabiotics Ltd., Lumity US, RMS Beauty, Aime INC, Neocell Corporation, Philip Kingsley Products Ltd, PERRICONE MD and other prominent players.



Market Segments



Global Beauty Ingestible Market Based on Ingredient Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Vitamins and Minerals

- Collagen

- Carotenoid

- Co-enzymes

- Others



Global Beauty Ingestible Market Based on Application (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Skin Care

- Hair Care

- Weight Management

- Others



Global Beauty Ingestible Market Based on Distribution Channel (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Drug Stores/Pharmacies

- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

- Specialist Stores

- Online Stores

- Others



Global Beauty Ingestible Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028



Europe Beauty Ingestible Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Beauty Ingestible Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific Beauty Ingestible Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- Korea

- China

- India

- Singapore

- Rest of APAC



Latin America Beauty Ingestible Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa Beauty Ingestible Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- GCC Countries

- South Africa



