Global Beer Industry Almanac: Latest Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Global Beer industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global beer market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global beer market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key beer market retailers' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Highlights



The global beer market had total revenues of $514,508.0m in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% between 2007 and 2011.

Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 1.7% between 2007-2011, to reach a total of 165,188 million liters in 2011.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.3% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $605,911.2m by the end of 2016.



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