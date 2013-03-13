Global Beer Tax Tables, 2012 - New Market Study Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Global Beer Tax Tables, 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Canadean's Global Beer Tax Tables report offers a comprehensive overview of taxation rates and legal controls on beer across 58 markets.
Summary
This report comprises a series of tables covering taxation base, historical excise rates, legal controls and a calculation of the total taxation burden on beer.
Scope
This report covers 58 markets and comprises a series of tables covering taxation base, historical excise rates, legal controls and a calculation of the total taxation burden on beer.
