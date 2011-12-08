Fast Market Research recommends "Global Beer Trends 2011" from Canadean, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- Comprising of easy-to-use comparative data tables and pivot tables, Global Beer Trends provides information on 167 markets, plus eight regional summaries and a global overview. Data includes:
- Beer consumption (000s hectolitres & litres per capita), 2005 to 2010, plus forecasts to 2016
- Beer production volumes (000s hectolitres), 2005 to 2010, plus forecasts to 2016
- Beer import volumes (000s hectolitres), 2005 to 2010, plus forecasts to 2016
- Beer export volumes (000s hectolitres), 2005 to 2010, plus forecasts to 2016
- Global summary tables including top 20 brewers' volume (000s hectolitres), 2006-2010
- Regional volume tables for consumption, production, imports, exports and per capita consumption
- Individual country profiles on 59 key markets including leading brewers' % market share and ranking of leading brands
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Beer consumption, production, imports and exports volumes
- 2005 to 2010 actual volumes
- Forecasts to 2016
- Global, Regional (Africa, Asia, Australasia, East Europe, Latin America, MENA, North America, West Europe) and individual market volumes (167 countries)
- Country profiles on 59 key markets including leading brewers' % market share and leading brands (ranked)
- Top 20 brewers (volume 000s hl)
Scope
- Analysis of the Global beer market
- Historical and forecast consumption trends
- Imports and exports data
How this report will help you:
- Global Beer Trends is an essential guide for brewers and analysts worldwide, giving a detailed picture of the world beer market in an easily digestible format.
- Available exclusively in Excel, allowing easier interrogation and manipulation of data.
- Competitively priced at just GBP999.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sustainability Management in the Food and Drink Manufacturing Industry 2010-2012: Market Opportunities, Food and Drink Manufacturing Industry Buyer Demand, Post Recession Dynamics and Business Trends Forecast
- Competition for Share of Sustainability Expenditure in the Food and Drink Manufacturing Industry 2010-2012: Green Marketing Strategies and Drivers, Food and Drink Supplier Expenditure Activity, and Impact on Profitability
- Sustainability in the Global Food and Beverage Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecasts, Food and Beverage Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Sustainability Management in the Hotel & Cruise Industry 2010-2012: Market Opportunities, Hotel & Cruise Industry Buyer Demand, Post Recession Dynamics and Business Trends Forecast
- Sustainability Management in the Airports Industry 2010-2012: Market Opportunities, Airports Industry Buyer Demand, Post Recession Dynamics and Business Trends Forecast
- Sustainability Management in the Mining Industry 2010-2012: Market Opportunities, Mining Industry Buyer Demand, Post Recession Dynamics and Business Trends Forecast
- "Sustainability Management in the Defense Industry 2010-12: Market Opportunities, Defense Industry Buyer Demand, Post Recession Dynamics and Business Trends Forecast
- Sustainability Management in the Packaging Industry 2010-2012: Market Opportunities, Packaging Industry Buyer Demand, Post Recession Dynamics and Business Trends Forecast
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q2 2011
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - October 2011