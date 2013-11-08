Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Beer Trends Report 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed picture of the world beer market in an easily digestible format. Researched and published by



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Global Beer Trends Report published by covers historical and forecast global beer consumption trends, production, imports and exports data across 168 markets worldwide.

The report is numbers based and available exclusively in Excel, allowing easier interrogation and manipulation of data.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Global Beer Market grew by over 2%, pushed forwards by impressive performances in the key emerging markets; Africa, Asia and Latin America. Whilst more mature markets (West Europe and North America) fell, being restricted by weak economies.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

With a globally poor economic situation it is expected that beer consumption will, overall, be driven by these newer markets which benefit from a rapidly expanding consumer base. Moving forward, forecasts that consumption will recover in line with the economy, although in some cases, annual volumes are not expected to reach those seen in 2012 by 2018.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The 2013 Global Beer Trends Report is an essential guide for both brewers and analysts worldwide. The data horizon covers 2007-2012, plus forecasts to 2018. All data has been researched by experienced 'on the ground' analysts, who have an ongoing dialogue with the industry.



Key Features and Benefits

Beer consumption (000 hecto litres and litres per capita), 2007 to 2012, plus forecasts to 2018



Beer production, imports and exports (000 hecto litres), 2007 to 2012, plus forecasts to 2018.



The global summary tables include the top 20 brewers' volumes (000s hecto litres), 2008-2012.



Regional volume tables are provided for consumption, production, imports, exports and per capita consumption.



Individual country profiles are provided for 58 key markets, including leading brewers' % market share and ranking of leading brands.



Companies Mentioned



A-BInBev, Heineken, SABMiller, China Resources Enterprises, Carlsberg Group, Tsingtao, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Modelo, Yanjing Brewery, Kirin Group, Efes Beverage Group, Asahi Breweries, Castel, Chongqing Brewery, Henan Jinxing Brewery, Diageo PLC, UK, San Miguel Corporation, Philippines, Polar, Cervejaria Petropolis, Suntory Holdings, Saigon Brewery, Anheuser-Busch, InBev.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145634/global-beer-trends-report-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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