Global Betaine Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% During the Forecast Period

Betaine is a significant component of many foods including cereals, vegetables, shellfish, and sugar beets among others. Betaine is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. It is used to treat homocystinuria- an inherited condition in which the body cannot break down a certain protein. As an osmolyte, betaine protects cells, proteins, and enzymes from environmental stress and also participates in the methionine cycle as a methyl donor. Betaine also finds wide application as a dietary feed supplement in animal nutrition, detergent, and cosmetic industries among others.



The Surge in the Usage of Betaine as a Personal Care Product is Driving the Market During the Forecast Period



The polar molecules of betaine are prone to hydrogen bonding which in turn gives it the ability to retain moisture thus giving superior hydration to the skin. Betaine in skincare products temporarily decreases the depth of wrinkles giving smooth texture. Moreover, solvent powers and sensory properties of betaine give the "silk effect" that's why used in hair products like shampoos and conditioners especially when used to formulate delicate, easy rinse baby shampoos.



As betaine is a naturally derived ingredient is stable and nontoxic substances, it is most preferred in the cosmetic industry. Due to the above factors, there is a huge demand of betaine in personal care products, thus propelling the betaine market during the forecast period.



Synthetic Betaine Segment is Anticipated to Register the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of form, type, and application. Based on the form, the study includes Cocamidopropyl betaine, betaine anhydrous, betaine monohydrate, betaine hydrochloride, and other forms. Based on the type, the study includes natural betaine and synthetic betaine. Based on the application, the study includes supplements, animal feed, food & beverage, detergents, cosmetics, and other applications.



Based on the type the synthetic betaine segment is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years due to its wide application. The rising use of synthetic betaine in the animal feed sector and as a dietary supplement is expected to foresee the market growth during the forecast period. Synthetic betaine finds wide application in broiler nutrition as it improves production performance and assists birds under heat stress conditions and improves slaughter characteristics.



North America Region to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The United States holds the largest share in this region as it is the largest producer of pharmaceutical and personal care products in the world. Moreover, with the increasing initiatives in research and development to introduce new personal care products without sulfates as sulfates are proven to be harmful to skin is expected to provide new opportunities for the betaine market. Furthermore, increasing health awareness among the people coupled with the health benefits of betaine is fuelling the market growth.



Competitive Analysis



The betaine market is highly fragmented and the major players are focusing on launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions to sustain growth in the market. For instance, e'quipe, LTD., subsidiary of Kanebo Cosmetics has announced the launch of a new brand "athletia", which is positioned as one of the global strategic brands "G11" in Kao's cosmetics business.



Companies profiled in the report are Stepan Company, Solvay S.A., Nutreco N.V., Merck KGaA, Kao Corporation, Sunwin Biotech Shandong Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Amino GmbH, and Other Companies.



