Global Beverage Can Market Report: 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Packaging is one of the factors critical to product marketing strategy with the key objective of glamorizing product for directing consumers’ attention. Packaging’s key purpose is to protect the content it stores and to enhance the visual and physical properties that make it stand out from the crowd, and connect with consumers as part of the brand experience. There are various types of materials used in packaging and also different types of packaging containers are manufactured and deployed across consumer products industries. ‘Cans’ is one such segment within the consumer packaging industry.



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Metal cans are used for packing wide range of products, including beverages, processed foods, aerosol products, paints, medicines and many other products. Most cans are cylindrical in shape. A beverage can is a metal container devised to store a fixed amount of liquid products like carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, teas, tisanes, and energy drinks among others. Beverage cans are either made of aluminum or tin-plated steel. Metal beverage cans and their parts are primarily made from aluminum and steel, and are usually offered in two and three piece varieties.



Geographically, Europe and Asia & EMEA are the largest packaging industries while in terms of end market demand, food and beverages industries account for the maximum usage. Taking into account the type of materials used in manufacturing packaging containers, flexible packaging tops the list, however rigid plastics and metals are the major materials of choice. Within the metal packaging, the maximum usage is claimed by beverage can manufacturing segment.



This report discusses the global beverage can market; also analyzing the global packaging industry as a whole. Regions of focus include the US, Europe and China. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. The key factors which are anticipated to drive market growth include factors like increased alumina and crude steel production, rising consumption levels of canned beverages and increasing global GDP per capita. On the contention front, the global beverage can market is reined by 3 major players namely, Rexam Plc, Ball Corporation, and Crown holdings. The competitive landscape along with the profiles of leading industry players are also added herein.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the market. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



List of Tables :



Types of Cans and their Uses

First Quarter Beverage Can Shipment Data of the US (Q112 and Q113)

Rolling Twelve Months Beverage Can Shipment Data of the US (Q112 and Q113)

Annual Beverage Can Shipment Data of the US (2011 and 2012)



List of Figures :



Purpose of Packaging

Levels of Packaging

Consumer Packaging by Material

Metal Beverage Can Manufacturing Process

Global Packaging Industry Share by Geography (2012)



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