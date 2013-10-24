Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Beverage Forecasts September 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

Published by , Global Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 2000 to 2012 actuals and 2013 to 2018 forecasts for key beverage categories.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This bi-annual report from is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down in to 21 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, wine, spirits, fortified wine, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The world population is continuously growing at a steady rate. With this is mind, it is natural to think that some growth within the beverage market will solely be reliant on the population. Asia is set as the key driver for population growth, advancing on already impressive figures.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The recently witnessed health and well-being trend that has swept across most regions is arguably the dominant driver within the healthier categories. Even the unhealthy products are looking towards low calorie options or reducing the sugar/sweetener levels. As a result of this trend, many consumers have switched back to the basic products, such as packaged water; a category which saw the largest volume growth in 2012 and is likely to witness further impressive volumes throughout the forecast. In addition to this, the basic categories have benefited from a disruption in many of the worlds economies, particularly in the Eurozone. In times of economic difficulty, consumers tend to opt for either the cheaper beverages, or consume higher valued products less frequently.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.



Key Features and Benefits

Data for 24 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (2000-2012 actuals &2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).



Data measures in million litres and litres per capita



Supporting analysis for the 24 individual beverage categories



Global Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for 93 markets in eight regions : Africa, Asia, Australasia, Latin America, East Europe, Middle East & North Africa, North America and West Europe.



Regional summaries and a global overview are also included plus supporting text for 53markets.



Companies Mentioned



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