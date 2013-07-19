Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- "Global Beverage Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how brewing supplier companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable). It provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global beverage industry supplier companies and their projected spending pattern, providing an insight into global marketing behaviour. In addition, the report identifies future growth prospects of global beverage industry buyers and suppliers, including expected change in M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading global beverage industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global beverage industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global beverage industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global beverage industry. The report also identifies suppliers' future growth, M&A, and investment expectations.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global beverage industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
According to survey results, 49% of supplier respondents are 'more optimistic' about the revenue growth for their company in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Across the global beverage manufacturers' industry, 'new products and services', 'improving operational efficiency', and to 'expand in emerging markets' are the expected key changes in business structure in 2013.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: J and J Snack Foods, SPoT Coffee, Berlin Packaging, China Green Agriculture, Inc, Republic of Tea, Australian Vintage, PepsiCo, Diageo, BinWise, International Dispensing Corporation (IDC), Starbucks, Coca-Cola FEMSA, CandC Group, Bolthouse Farms, Swedo-Danish, Bell's Brewery, Shamrock Farms, G and E Partners, Trinchero Family Estates, Coca-Cola, Adega Mayor, Cafe Coffee Day, Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., Altaya Wines, SanTan Brewing, World of Whiskey, Lucozade, Ribena, Boylan Bottling, MediSwipe Inc, Vemag, Baumann Global Packaging, Portola Packaging, Ommegang Brewery, The IKA Group, Cono Sur Vineyards and Winery and Bosch Packaging.
