Global Big Data-as-a-Service Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Big Data-as-a-Service market to grow at a CAGR of 68.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for cost-effective big data solutions. The Global Big Data-as-a-Service market has also been witnessing the emergence of healthcare data-as-a-service. However, the data security and data privacy issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Big Data-as-a-Service Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data-as-a-Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are EMC Corp., Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., and Google Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Oracle Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., SAP AG, Tresata Inc., 1010data Inc., ClickFox Inc., Amazon Web Services, Infochimps Inc., and LexisNexis Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



