Global Big Data in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market : Worldwide Industry Trend, Size,Growth and Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a model of managing relationship and interaction between company and customer. This includes using technology for organizing, automating, and synchronizing all customer-related information like sales, marketing, services, support and more.



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Big Data represents more than just a collection of data sets that form a large quantity of data, which is difficult to process using traditional data processing applications. Big Data also represents a big business opportunity it is poised to do more than just improve CRM. Big Data and related analytics systems and processes are poised to revolutionize customer-provider relationships, interactions, and even business models.



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This report evaluates the utilization of Big Data and analytics to optimize and transform customer relationship management (CRM) systems, processes, and procedures. The report includes case-studies for CRM systems that are employing Big Data. The provides analysis of companies providing Big Data solutions for CRM systems. The report also provides a view into the future of Big Data in CRM including challenges, opportunities, and outlook.



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