Global Big Data Market 2011-2015 New Report

Analysts forecast the Global Big Data market to grow at a CAGR of 55.23 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing data explosion. The Global Big Data market has also been witnessing increasing market consolidation. However, difficulty in dealing with unstructured data could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Big Data Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Intel Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Accenture Inc., Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC), Dell Inc., Seagate Inc., EMC Corp., Teradata Corp., Amazon Web Services, SAS Institute Inc., Cloudera Inc., Capgemini Inc., Hitachi Ltd., SAP AG, Opera Solutions Inc., NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens Information Systems Ltd., Xerox Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Logica plc, Mu Sigma Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Splunk Inc., 1010data Ltd., Supermicro Computer Inc., MarkLogic Inc., Red Hat Inc., Informatica Corp., Calpont Corp., ClickFox Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., Pervasive Software Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Think Big Analytics Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., ParAccel Inc., Couchbase Inc., DataStax Inc., 10gen Inc., Datameer Inc., Hortonworks Inc., RainStor Inc., Attivio Inc., QlikTech Ltd., HPCC Systems Inc., and Karmasphere Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



