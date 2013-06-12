Global Big Data Market Forcast in the Financial Services Sector 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Global Big Data market in the Financial Services Sector to grow at a CAGR of 56.69 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to meet financial regulations. The market has also been witnessing the emergence of social media. However, the lack of skilled resources to manage big data could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Big Data Market in the Financial Services Sector 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data market in the Financial Services Sector landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cloudera Inc., DataStax Inc., EMC Corp., and MapR Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



