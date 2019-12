Global Big Data Market in the Healthcare Sector 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Global Big Data market in the Healthcare sector to grow at a CAGR of 32.96 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing data explosion. The Global Big Data market in the Healthcare sector has also been witnessing the emergence of epidemiology. However, the issues with data quality could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Big Data Market in the Healthcare Sector 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data market in the Healthcare sector landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are DataStax Inc., EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are: Cloudera Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., DNAnexus Inc., GNS Healthcare Inc., NextBio Inc., Appistry Inc., Health Fidelity Inc., Predixion Software Inc. 100plus, Welldoc Inc., Humedica Inc., Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc., Explorys Inc., and Sproxil Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

