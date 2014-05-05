Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Big Data Services Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
About Big Data Services
Big data services are a wide range of services required for processing and analyzing enterprise data, which is too large for traditional data processing tools. This data is generated from various sources such as mobile devices, digital repositories, and enterprise applications and ranges from terabytes (10^12 bytes) to petabytes (10^15 bytes) and even exabytes (10^18 bytes). Big data services are used to provide a wide range of facilities such as conversation analysis in social networking websites, fraud management in the BFSI sector, and disease diagnosis in the Healthcare sector.
Analysts forecast the Global Big Data Services market to grow at a CAGR of 32.14 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
The Global Big Data Services market can be segmented into three divisions: Analytics services, Consulting services, and Professional services. Analytics services allow processing of multi-structured data, which helps in database analytical functions, predictive modelling, and social media analytics.
Global Big Data Services Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key Vendors
Accenture plc
Hewlett-Packard Co.
IBM Corp.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Other Prominent Vendors
Actuate Corp. (A Birt Company)
1010data Ltd.
10gen Inc.
Amazon Web Services
Attivio Inc.
Calpont Corp.
Capgemini Inc.
ClickFox Inc.
Cloudera Inc.
Computer Sciences Corp.
Couchbase Inc.
Datameer Inc.
DataStax Inc.
Dell Inc.
Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.
EMC Corp.
Fractal Analytics Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Hortonworks Inc.
HPCC Systems Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Informatica Corp.
Intel Corp.
Karmasphere Inc.
Logica plc
MapR Technologies Inc.
MarkLogic Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Mu Sigma Inc.
NetApp Inc.
Opera Solutions Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Pervasive Software Inc.
QlikTech Ltd.
RainStor Inc.
Red Hat Inc.
SAP AG
SAS Institute Inc.
Seagate Inc.
Siemens Information Systems Ltd.
Splunk Inc.
Supermicro Computer Inc.
Tableau Software Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Teradata Corp.
Think Big Analytics Inc.
Xerox Corp
Market Driver
Ability to Analyze Data to Predict Future Accurately.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Market Challenge
Lack of Awareness about Big Data.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Market Trend
Increasing Market Consolidation.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Companies Mentioned
Accenture plc, Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Actuate Corp. (A Birt Company), 1010data Ltd., 10gen Inc., Amazon Web Services, Attivio Inc., Calpont Corp., Capgemini Inc., ClickFox Inc., Cloudera Inc., Computer Sciences Corp., Couchbase Inc., Datameer Inc., DataStax Inc.,Dell Inc. , Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., EMC Corp., Fractal Analytics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hortonworks Inc., HPCC Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informatica Corp., Intel Corp., Karmasphere Inc., Logica plc , MapR Technologies Inc., MarkLogic Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma Inc., NetApp Inc., Opera Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Pervasive Software Inc., QlikTech Ltd., RainStor Inc., Red Hat Inc., SAP AG , SAS Institute Inc., Seagate Inc., Siemens Information Systems Ltd., Splunk Inc., Supermicro Computer Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services , td., Teradata Corp., Think Big Analytics Inc., Xerox Corp
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153541/global-big-data-services-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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