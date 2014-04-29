Global Big Data Services Market (Analytics, Consulting, & Professional Services) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Big Data Services Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Big data services are a wide range of services required for processing and analyzing enterprise data, which is too large for traditional data processing tools. This data is generated from various sources such as mobile devices, digital repositories, and enterprise applications and ranges from terabytes (10^12 bytes) to petabytes (10^15 bytes) and even exabytes (10^18 bytes). Big data services are used to provide a wide range of facilities such as conversation analysis in social networking websites, fraud management in the BFSI sector, and disease diagnosis in the Healthcare sector.



Analysts forecast the Global Big Data Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 32.14 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Big Data Services market can be segmented into three divisions: Analytics services, Consulting services, and Professional services. Analytics services allow processing of multi-structured data, which helps in database analytical functions, predictive modelling, and social media analytics.



Global Big Data Services Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Accenture plc

- Hewlett-Packard Co.

- IBM Corp.

- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP



Other Prominent Vendors

- Actuate Corp. (A Birt Company)

- 1010data Ltd.

- 10gen Inc.

- Amazon Web Services

- Attivio Inc.

- Calpont Corp.

- Capgemini Inc.

- ClickFox Inc.

- Cloudera Inc.

- Computer Sciences Corp.

- Couchbase Inc.

- Datameer Inc.

- DataStax Inc.

- Dell Inc.

- Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

- EMC Corp.

- Fractal Analytics Inc.

- Fujitsu Ltd.

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Hortonworks Inc.

- HPCC Systems Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

- Informatica Corp.

- Intel Corp.

- Karmasphere Inc.

- Logica plc

- MapR Technologies Inc.

- MarkLogic Corp.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Mu Sigma Inc.

- NetApp Inc.

- Opera Solutions Inc.

- Oracle Corp.

- Pervasive Software Inc.

- QlikTech Ltd.

- RainStor Inc.

- Red Hat Inc.

- SAP AG

- SAS Institute Inc.

- Seagate Inc.

- Siemens Information Systems Ltd.

- Splunk Inc.

- Supermicro Computer Inc.

- Tableau Software Inc.

- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

- Teradata Corp.

- Think Big Analytics Inc.

- Xerox Corp



Market Driver

- Ability to Analyze Data to Predict Future Accurately.



Market Challenge

- Lack of Awareness about Big Data.



Market Trend

- Increasing Market Consolidation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?