Global Bike Helmet Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Global Bike Helmet Market Research Report 2019. The report discusses the future of the bike helmet market and provides a detailed analysis of the same. It reviews the shifting consumer behaviour and the regulatory policies that are expected to impact the overall market in the coming years. Furthermore, it analyzes the strategies used by the key players operating in the global market for bike helmets in its chapter dedicated for competitive landscape. Product, application, and regional segments have been discussed in the research report.



According to the research report, the Global Bike Helmet Market is estimated to be worth US$813.89 mn by the end of 2025 from US$681.66 mn in 2018. During the forecast years of 2019 and 2025, the global bike helmet market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.38%.



This report focuses on Bike Helmet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bike Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.



Segment by Key players:

- Vista Outdoor

- Dorel

- Specialized

- Trek Bicycle

- Merida

- Giant

- ABUS

- Mavic

- Scott Sports

- KASK



Segment by Type:

- MTB Helmets

- Road Helmets

- Sport Helmets



Segment by Application:

- Commuter & Recreation

- Sport Games



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Bike Helmet Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Bike Helmet Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Bike Helmet Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Bike Helmet Market Forecast

4.5.1. Bike Helmet Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Bike Helmet Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Bike Helmet Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Bike Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Bike Helmet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Bike Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Bike Helmet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Bike Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Bike Helmet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Bike Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Bike Helmet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Bike Helmet Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



