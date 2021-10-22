Global Binders for Lithium Ion Batteries Market to Earn Upward of US$1,900 Million by 2025, Predicts QY Research

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- QY Research has added a new report to its archive of chemical and material market research publications. Titled "Global Binders for Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Market Report 2019," the report offers deep insights into the competition, segmentation, dynamics, trends, opportunities, and other important aspects of the global binders for lithium ion batteries market. According to the report, the global binders for lithium ion batteries market is expected to expand at an exponential CAGR of 18.8% between 2018 and 2025. The total market revenue is projected to increase from over US$500 Mn reached in 2018 to more than US$1,900 Mn in 2025.



Positive Factors: Hydrophilic binders are used in lithium ion electrode fabrication and for lithium ion cell chemistries. Development of next-gen lithium ion batteries is expected to significantly increase the demand for binders in future. Some of the key drivers of the global binders for lithium ion batteries market could be:



? Expected dominance of lithium ion technology in energy storage market



? Growing significance of non-combustible renewable energy sources



? High demand for advanced consumer electronic devices



? Adoption of electric vehicles to reduce emission levels



? Advent of green binders promising reduced environmental impact and costs



? Development of new cathode binders that reduce the use of N-methylpyrrolidone



Extensive Use of Lithium Ion Batteries in Energy Storage Application: On the basis of type of product, the global binders for lithium ion batteries market is segmented into cathode binder and anode binder. The report also provides a detailed research and analysis study on application segments of the global binders for lithium ion batteries market, viz. energy storage battery, digital battery, power battery, and others. Increasing use of lithium ion batteries in various energy storage applications is expected to augment the demand for binders in future. Lithium ion batteries are considered to be a choice battery technology for home solar battery energy storage. They are also used in applications such as large-scale grid energy storage and grid ancillary services.



Key Region: Asia Pacific



Following are some important factors expected to increase the demand for binders for lithium ion batteries in Asia Pacific:



? Emergence of the electric vehicles market



? Strong sale of consumer electronics



? Use of lithium ion battery for renewable energy storage



? Drop in the prices of lithium ion batteries



? Improving penetration of off-grid solar PV systems



Introducing New Binders for Better EV Lithium Ion Batteries: The report covers key players competing in the global binders for lithium ion batteries market, including ZEON, Shanghai 3F New Materials, Solvay, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, NIPPON A&L, Kureha, BOBS-TECH, Chengdu Indigo Power Sources, Arkema, and JRS. Providers of binders for lithium ion batteries are expected to keep a close eye on key changes in the electric vehicles market and specific battery needs of electric vehicle manufacturers. They may introduce new binders that can help increase the capacity and lifetime of lithium ion batteries.



