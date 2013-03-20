Global Bio-Implants Market: New Market Analysis Research Report, 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Product Offerings

4. Market Landscape

5. Geographical Segmentation

6. Vendor Landscape

7. Buying Criteria

8. Market Growth Drivers



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-bio-implants-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Bio-implants market to grow at a CAGR of 7.38 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The Global Bio-implants market has also been witnessing increasing market consolidation. However, the expensive nature of the bio-implant procedure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

TechNavio's report, Global Bio-implants Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Bio-implants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space are Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., and Synthes Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Smith and Nephew plc, Tornier Inc., Abbott Laboratories, aap Implantate AG, Biotronik SE and Co. KG, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Sorin SpA, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Bausch and Lomb Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., LDR Holdings Corp., Amedica, Exactech, Pioneer Surgical, Ceraver Osteal America Inc., Corin Group plc, DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Endotech Inc., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, Memometal Technologies S.A.S., Osteomed L.P., Wright Medical Group Inc., and Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-bio-implants-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us