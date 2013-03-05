Global Bio-Plastics Markets: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- In this report NanoMarkets analyzes and quantifies the business opportunities available for Bio plastics in the polymer industry and along with it, discuss their applications. We also discuss the major players in the Bio plastic space and also identify the latest trends in Bio plastics. Apart from sharing the market share region wise, we have highlighted the market share based on the major types of Bio plastics. The focal point is on the following resin chemistries;



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/bio-plastics-markets



Polylactic acid (PLA)

Thermoplastic starch

Bio-polyamides

Poly hydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Cellulose

Bio-polyethylene

Bio-polyethylene terephthalate (PET)



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



For the past 2 years starch based Bio plastics and PLA based Bio plastics have witnessed increased growth. The demand for starch based and PLA based Bio plastics will rise by 2 times in the next 2 years, but with PHA having entered into commercial scale it has given route to its use in many Bio plastic applications because of its numerous unique properties. Many projects are going on which carter to the entry of Bio plastics into medical, electronics and automotive applications and NanoMarkets expects a slew of innovative products to be launched in Bio plastics in the coming years.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158049



This report provides the key decision makers with the current developments in the Bio plastics, the market potential and the growth for next 8 years. The data would be a driver for the fast growing Polymer Industry as we have provided insights into the use of renewable resources to create monomers that replace fossil-based monomers, such as feedstock’s made from sugarcane that are used to manufacture polyester and polyethylene. These resources could enable many fossil based product manufacturers to change their direction towards Bio plastics in the future and also have thrown light onto the issues (climate change, littering, unawareness of the benefits of the bio plastics, feedstock availability and municipality actions) which exist in the present Bio plastics markets.



Latest Reports:

Batteries and Supercapacitors for the Smart Grid - 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158050



Smart Glass in the Automotive Sector - 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/154025