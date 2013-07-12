Global Biobanking Market 2015: Latest Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Global Biobanking market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The Global Biobanking market has also been witnessing the trend of an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions among vendors. However, the lack of standardized and high-quality human biospecimens could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Biobanking Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Biobanking market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Tecan AG, and New Brunswick Scientific Co. Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Sanyo Biomedical, Nexus Biosystems Inc., Starlims Corp., Asterand plc, Cryo-Cell International Inc., GenVault Corp., Labvantage Solutions Inc., Dataworks Development Inc., Vivakor Inc., Labware Inc., Biostorage technologies Inc., Qiagen NV, LifeBank USA, CBR Systems, and TAP Biosystems.



