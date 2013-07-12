Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Biocides Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Biocides market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the global rise in the consumption of water. The Global Biocides market has also been witnessing the emergence of eco-friendly biocides. However, stringent environmental regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Biocides Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Biocides market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, and The DOW Chemical Company.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Clariant International Ltd. and Lanxess Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



