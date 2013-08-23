Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Biodegradable Plastics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.60 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for more eco-friendly packaging materials. The growth of the packaging industry is influenced by the need for non-toxic biodegradable plastics, which in turn has resulted in the increased demand for biodegradable plastics. The Global Biodegradable Plastics market has also been witnessing the increased investment in new plants and research facilities for developing new biodegradable plastics in a cost effective manner. However, the high production costs associated with biodegradable plastics, which in turn results in the rise of finished product prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, EMEA, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Biodegradable Plastics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include BASF SE, Cereplast, NatureWorks LLC, and Novamont S.p.A.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Arkema Group, ECM BioFilms Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Innovia Films Ltd., Metabolix Inc., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Plantic Technologies Ltd., Purac Biochem BV.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE, Cereplast, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Arkema Group, ECM BioFilms Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Innovia Films Ltd., Metabolix Inc., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Plantic Technologies Ltd., Purac Biochem BV.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140199/global-biodegradable-plastics-market-2012-2016.html