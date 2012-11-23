Global Biofuels Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Biofuels market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in government funding and subsidies. The Global Biofuels market has also been witnessing increasing demand for energy. However, the lack of food security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Biofuels Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Biofuels market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioFuel Energy Corp., POET LLC, and Valero Energy Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Copersucar S.A., Sapphire Energy Inc., Cosan Ltd., Coskata Inc., Bunge Ltd., Ceres Inc., Monsanto Co., SG Biofuels Inc., Sustainable Oils LLC, Syngenta AG, Abengoa Bioenergy S.A., Amyris Inc., Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd., Enerkem Inc., Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Imperium Renewables Inc., INEOS Bio USA LLC, Joule Unlimited Inc., KiOR Inc., LanzaTech NZ Ltd., LS9 Inc., Renewable , nergy Group Inc., Solazyme Inc., Terrabon Inc., ZeaChem Inc., BP plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Co., ConocoPhillips Co., Eni S.p.A., ExxonMobil Corp., UOP LLC, Neste Oil Corp., Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Total S.A.



