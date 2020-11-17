Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global biogas market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Biogas Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Feedstock (Organic Residues & Waste, Energy Crops), By Application (Heating, Electricity, CHP, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



For more information, View Summary @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/biogas-market-100910



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other biogas market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.



List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Biogas Market Research Report:



Engie

BEKON GmbH

Conveco S.r.l.

DMT Environmental Technology

WELTEC BIOPOWER

EnviTec Biogas AG

Wärtsilä

WAMGROUP S.p.A.

PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH

Air Liquide

Viessmann, Börger GmbH

BioConversion Solutions



"WELTEC BIOPOWER's New Plant Envisions to Provide Energy to 9600 Households"



Among the players in the global biogas market, ENGIE leads the market owing to its global presence. Some of the other major players are BEKON GmbH, DMT Environmental Technology, Conveco S.r.l., WELTEC BIOPOWER, Wärtsilä, EnviTec Biogas AG, WAMGROUP S.p.A., Air Liquide, BioConversion Solutions, and Börger GmbH. Of these, In February 2019, WELTEC BIOPOWER builds a biomethane plant in West Yorkshire in the U.K. This plant aims to supply sustainable energy to around 9600 households. Another company called EnviTec Biogas AG commenced operations in its Biogas project in China. The plant is designed for feedstocks including turkey litter, dairy cattle manure, and others.



Regional Analysis for Biogas Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Table of Contents for Biogas Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Biogas Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Biogas Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion