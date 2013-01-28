Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 21.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in benefits of biogas. The Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment market has also been witnessing the strengthening rural economy. However, the increase in barriers to the development of biogas upgrading plants could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Acrona Systems AG, CarboTech AV GmbH, Cirmac International bv, and Greenlane Biogas.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Air Liquide SA, DGE GMBH, Dirkse Milieutechniek (DMT) Environmental Technology, Dreyer and Bosse Kraftwerke GmbH, Gasrec Ltd., Gastreatment Services B.V. (GTS), Guild Associates Inc., Haase Energietechnik AG, Malmberg Water AG, MT - Energie GmbH and Co. KG, Prometheus Energy, Purac Puregas, Ros Roca Envirotec, Terracastus Technologies AB, Van der Wiel Holding BV, Xebec Adsorption Inc., and Ameresco Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



