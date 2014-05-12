Global Bioinformatics Market Exhibiting Double Digit Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Global bioinformatics market is growing immensely due to declining costs of human genome sequencing, huge R&D investments by public and private players, rising application of Bioinformatics in various new fields such as food, agriculture etc. Moreover, current industry trends such as growing strategic collaborations and rapid technological upgradation in the industry are also playing pivotal roles in the development of bioinformatics market. Considering the above factors, the global bioinformatics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2014-2018.



The report, “Global Bioinformatics Market Outlook 2018”, spread over 125 pages, covers comprehensive research and thorough analysis of the bioinformatics market across the globe. The report provides a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the global bioinformatics industry, including the current and future market size for various industry segments. The report also features bioinformatics market for various application areas such as genomics, proteomics, cheminformatics, transcriptomics and molecular phylogenetics etc.



Further, the report analyzes regional global bioinformatics industry performance. The research includes an in-depth country level analysis of bioinformatics market which deals in study of current market scenario and future market outlook of major bioinformatics markets. Also, our study also delves into the competitive landscape covering business overview, key financials and key strategic initiatives of major bioinformatics players worldwide. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Rising Merger and Acquisitions to augment bioinformatics research

- Growing demand from Pharmaceutical industry boosting Bioinformatics industry

- Cloud Computing to Gain Momentum in Future



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM655.htm



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.