Global Bioinformatics Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over the Forecast Period of 2019-2025

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that is used for storing, retrieving, organizing and analyzing biological data. Bioinformatics is an emerging field and it enables the discovery of new biological insights to accelerating demand for flexible managing, storing, and querying complex biological data sets. Bioinformatics involves the use of techniques that includes artificial intelligence, informatics, statistics, computer science, chemistry and biochemistry to solve biological problems on the molecular level.



Increasing Initiatives From Government and Private Organizations Driving the Market Growth



Watson for genomics has been developed by IBM's health division, is intended to improve the results of precision medicine approaches. The AI tool uses artificial intelligence to read through scientific literature and genomics databases to provide a list of the treatment options available to a patient — either approved or being tested in clinical trials — based on their DNA. The Hôpitaux Universitaires Genève is the first European university hospital to implement IBM's artificial intelligence to help doctors select treatments for complex cancer cases.



Genomics Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product and services, sector and application. Based on the product and services, the study includes bioinformatics platforms, bioinformatics services, and knowledge management tools. Based on the sector, the study includes proteomics, genomics, chemoinformatics, and drug design, metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, and transcriptomics. Based on the application the study includes pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, biotechnologies, and other applications.



Based on the sector, the submarket genomics is expected to grab the largest share during the forecast period due to its rising application in preventive and personalized medicine. Moreover, the discovery of biomarkers, novel gene sequencing, and worldwide acceptance of transcriptomics technology supplement the growth.



North America is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share Over the Forecast Period



Various factors substantiating the growth of the market in this region are the adoption of advanced technology, government funding for research, rising demand for bioinformatics tools in drug discovery. New technologies such as molecular docking, molecular dynamics simulation, proteomics, and quantitative structure-activity relationship in clinical research results in a faster and easier drug discovery process. As bioinformatics plays a great role in generating a huge amount of data thus playing a major driving factor for the growth of the market in this region.



Competitive Analysis



The global bioinformatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Key players are entering into strategic collaboration such as Life Map Sciences and iCarbonX Research Shenzhen announced a strategic collaboration in May 2019.



Life Map Sciences a leading biomedical knowledgebase company has recently started offering access to its integrated knowledgebase and analytical tools via specialized application program interfaces or APIs for aims spanning drug discovery and repurposing, point of care solutions, next-generation sequencing interpretation, internal bioinformatics platforms and enrichment of precision medicine solutions. These APIs enabled iCarbonX to integrate knowledge from the GeneCards Suite Knowledgebase into their existing processes and research pipelines.



Leading players analyzed in the report are Life Technologies Corporation, Geneva Bioinformatics (GeneBio) SA, LifeMap Sciences, Inc., Illumina Inc., Ontoforce NV, Dassault Systèmes SE, ABM Industries Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, QIAGEN, Inc., and Other companies.



