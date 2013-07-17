Global Bioinformatics Market to Witness Double-Digit Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Over the past decade, the bioinformatics market has significantly evolved across the globe on back of rising genomics industry. Bioinformatics has become one of the liveliest markets in the present scenario and is at the forefront of biotech revolution. The increasing application of genomics in biotech and pharmaceutical research & development has created a huge commercial market for bioinformatics worldwide. According to our new research report, “Global Bioinformatics Market Forecast to 2017”, the bioinformatics market reached the mark of around US$ 3.2 Billion in 2012. In future, the bioinformatics market will expand at a CAGR of around 18.5% during 2013-2017 as the declining cost of human genome sequencing and increasing public & private sector investment will give a significant boost to the industry.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Global Bioinformatics Market Forecast to 2017”, which is spread over 105 pages, covers extensive research and thorough analysis of the bioinformatics market across the globe. It also presents a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the global bioinformatics industry, including the current and future market size for various segments. The report also features exclusive forecasts for various bioinformatics segments, including Analysis Software & Services, Content/Database and IT Infrastructure.



Further, the report analyzes global bioinformatics industry performance covering analysis by major application. Moreover, the research has also included an in-depth country level analysis of bioinformatics market which deals in study of current market scenario and future market potentials of major bioinformatics markets.



Our study also looks into the competitive landscape including business overview and recent activities. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Monetary Support by Governments amplifying Bioinformatics Research

- Rising Potential of Bioinformatics Outsourcing Industry

- Cloud Computing in Bioinformatics

- Increasing Bioinformatics R&D Efforts by Players



