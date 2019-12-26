Global Bioinformatics Platforms Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 : Industry Size, Share, Trends and Key Players Profiles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Bioinformatics platform combines statistical analysis modules to enable faster and easier analysis and integration and visualization of different types of big data generated through analysis of microbial genomes. Various bioinformatics tools for comparative analyses on gene level have been developed such as IMG/M, MicrobesOnline, MBGD, Roary, and EDGAR.



In 2018, the global Bioinformatics Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Bioinformatics Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bioinformatics Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study



Affymetrix



Dassault Systemes



Agilent Technologies



QIAGEN



ID Business Solutions



GenoLogics Life Sciences



Illumina



...



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



Sequence Analysis Platforms



Sequence Alignment Platforms



Sequence Manipulation Platforms



Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms



Others



Market segment by Application, split into



Drug Development



Molecular Genomics



Personalized Medicine



Gene Therapy



Protein Function Analysis



Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers



North America



Europe



China



Japan



Southeast Asia



India



Central & South America



