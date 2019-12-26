Global Bioinformatics Platforms Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 : Industry Size, Share, Trends and Key Players Profiles

Market research report on Global Bioinformatics Platforms Market with Industry Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2025.
Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Bioinformatics platform combines statistical analysis modules to enable faster and easier analysis and integration and visualization of different types of big data generated through analysis of microbial genomes. Various bioinformatics tools for comparative analyses on gene level have been developed such as IMG/M, MicrobesOnline, MBGD, Roary, and EDGAR.
In 2018, the global Bioinformatics Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Bioinformatics Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bioinformatics Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Affymetrix
Dassault Systemes
Agilent Technologies
QIAGEN
ID Business Solutions
GenoLogics Life Sciences
Illumina
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sequence Analysis Platforms
Sequence Alignment Platforms
Sequence Manipulation Platforms
Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Drug Development
Molecular Genomics
Personalized Medicine
Gene Therapy
Protein Function Analysis
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
