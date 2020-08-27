Global Biologics Contract Development Market : Future Trend Analysis 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Global Biologics Contract Development Market



Biologics contract development organizations provide complete services from cell line development to long term commercial supply of biological products. They offer various services including development of cell lines, analytical and bio-analytical methods, upstream and downstream processes, and formulations and quality assessment. This is type of outsourcing where manufacturer enters into formal agreement with another manufacturing organization for its parts, components, and products.



Rise in adoption of advanced technologies for biological production is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global biologics contract development market growth. Furthermore, Increase in outsourcing of research and development activities by pharma and bio-pharma companies and favorable regulatory environment for clinical trials in developing nations will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in number of mergers and collaborations will propel the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Thermo Fischer Scientific had announced that it will acquire Brammer Bio, which is leading viral vector contract developer for cell and gene therapies. The main aim of this acquisition is strengthen its product portfolio in the area of gene therapy. In addition to that, increase in prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases will fuel the market growth. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) approximately 8.2 million people die each year due to cancer worldwide. Many biologics contract organizations are now shifting to Single Use Bioreactors that offer lower up front capital costs, improved throughputs, and greater manufacturing flexibility will drive the biologics contract development market growth.



However, change in trade policies between countries is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global biologics contract development market growth during this analysis period.



Global Biologics Contract Development Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as WuXi Biologics, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Abzena Ltd., AGC Biologics, KBI Biopharma, SE Thermo Fisher (Patheon), LakePharma, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Bionova Scientific, and Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence



Market Segmentation



By Source



- Microbial

- Mammalian

- Others



By Product Service



- Cell Line Development

- Process Development

1. Upstream

2. Downstream

- Product

1. MABs

2. Recombinant Proteins

3. Others

- Others



By Disease Indication



- Oncology

- Immunological Disorder

- Cardiovascular Disorder

- Hematological Disorder

- Others



By Region



- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



