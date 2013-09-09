Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Biomaterials Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Biomaterials market to grow at a CAGR of 14.85 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Global Biomaterials market has also been witnessing the emergence of innovative biomaterial products. However, high R&D costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Biomaterials Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Biomaterials market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Biomet Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exactech Inc., and Wright Medical Group Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are 3DM Inc., AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., Allergan Inc., Alphatec Spine Inc., Amedica Corp., Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Basf SE, Bayer AG, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc., Biocomposites Ltd., BioSyntech Inc., Cam Bioceramics BV, Carpenter Technology Corp., Ceradyne Inc., Ceramtec Collagen Matrix Inc., CollPlant Holdings Ltd., Covalon Technologies Ltd., CryoLife Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Depuy Orthopaedics Inc., Dsm Biomedical Inc., ETEX Corp., Heraeus Medical Components Inc., Hycail Finland OY, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Invibio Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Landec Corp., Materion Corp., Medtronic Inc., Morgan Technical Ceramics, Orthovita Inc., Osteotech Inc., Purac Biomaterials, RTI Biologics Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Starch Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Ticona GmbH, Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals Inc., and Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Biomet Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exactech Inc., and Wright Medical Group Inc.; 3DM Inc., AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., Allergan Inc., Alphatec Spine Inc., Amedica Corp., Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Basf SE, Bayer AG, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc., Biocomposites Ltd., BioSyntech Inc., Cam Bioceramics BV, Carpenter Technology Corp., Ceradyne Inc., Ceramtec Collagen Matrix Inc., CollPlant Holdings Ltd., Covalon Technologies Ltd., CryoLife Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Depuy Orthopaedics Inc., Dsm Biomedical Inc., ETEX Corp., Heraeus Medical Components Inc., Hycail Finland OY, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Invibio Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Landec Corp., Materion Corp., Medtronic Inc., Morgan Technical Ceramics, Orthovita Inc., Osteotech Inc., Purac Biomaterials, RTI Biologics Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Starch Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Ticona GmbH, Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals Inc., and Zimmer Holdings Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141121/global-biomaterials-market-2012-2016.html