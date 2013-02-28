Global Biometric Readers Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Biometric Readers market to grow at a CAGR of 17.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for high-level security in government departments. The Global Biometric Readers market has also seen an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions. However, strong competition from inexpensive non-biometric technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Biometric Readers Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Biometric Readers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Fujistsu Ltd., 3M Cogent Inc., NEC Corp., and Safran Group.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are RCG Holdings, Panasonic, Biometric Security Ltd, Cross Match Technologies Inc., Suprema Inc. Fingerprint Cards AB, AuthenTec, and Siemens Biometrics.
