Global Biometrics Technology Market Up to $11,229.3 Million in 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- The ‘Global Biometrics Technology Market (2010-2015) – Market Forecast by Products, End-User Application and Geography’ analyzes the biometrics market by different biometrics technologies and applications and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in regions such as North America, Asia, Europe and Rest of World (ROW).



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The biometrics market is estimated to grow from $4,217.2 million in 2010 to $11,229.3 million in 2015, at a CAGR of around 21.6% from 2010 to 2015. The growth of the biometrics market is mainly due to increasing concerns of the countries in terms of strengthening national security.



Amongst all the biometrics modalities, Automated fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) market is estimated to generate the highest revenue of $1,372.4 million in 2010 and is expected to reach $3,283.7 million in 2015, with a CAGR of 19% from 2010 to 2015. Adoption of AFIS in national ids and civil identification is the prime reason behind the growth of AFIS market. However, the IRIS vein and face market is expected to grow with at a CAGR of 27.5%, 25.4 and 24.2 respectively from 2010 to 2015.



Scope of the report

This research report categorizes the global market for biometrics on the basis of different technologies and geography; forecasting revenues and analyzing trends in each of the biometrics technologies



On the basis of applications: Applications such as travel and immigration, government, finance and banking, consumer electronics, healthcare and others are covered in the report.

On the basis of geography: North America, Europe, Asia and ROW, i.e. rest of the World.

Analyst Briefing Presentation on the Global Biometrics Technology Market (2010-2015) – Market Forecast by Products, End-User Application and Geography to be held on 25th Jan 2011

The SCE practice at MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce its Analyst Briefing Presentation on the Global Biometrics Technology Market (2010-2015) – Market Forecast by Products, End-User Application and Geography to be held on 25th Jan 2011.



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