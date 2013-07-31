Global Biopesticides Market Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Global Biopesticides market to grow at a CAGR of 15.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased consumption of organic food products. The Global Biopesticides market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices. However, government regulations that deter biopesticide commercialization could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-biopesticides-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Biopesticides Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, Latin America, and ROW; it also covers the Global Biopesticides market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Bayer CropScience, Becker Underwood Inc., Novozymes BioAg Ltd., and Valent BioSciences Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AgBiTech Pty Ltd., AgraQuest, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Arysta LifeSciences, BASF, Certis USA, Dow AgroSciences, EID Parry Ltd., FMC, Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Ltd., Isagro SpA, Koppert BV, Makhteshim Agan Industries, Marrone BioInnovations, Natural Industries Inc., Pasteuria Bioscience Inc., Plant Health Care, Prophyta GmbH, Russell IPM, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta Bioline, T.Stanes and Company Ltd., and W. Neudorff GmbH KG.



Browse All Latest Technavio Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Browse Latest Published Reports -



Global Interactive Kiosk Market@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-interactive-kiosk-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Mobile Point of Sale Systems Market@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-mobile-point-of-sale-systems-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Welding Robots Market@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-welding-robots-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Browse Blog - http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/