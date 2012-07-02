Global Biopesticides Market Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017) - New Market Report Now Available

New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Biopesticides are beneficial to ecological chain and environment and are also effective in controlling agricultural pest. The hazards caused to the environment by chemical pesticide residues can be alleviated with the help of biopesticides. Phasing-out of highly toxic pesticides proved to be winning imperative for biopesticides market, opening new growth paths for introduction of less toxic biopesticide products.
Various types of biopesticides such as bioinsecticide, biofungicide, bioherbicide, bionematicides, etc. are used for different applications like seed treatment on farm application and others. Growth in biopesticides market is rising with increasing organic products consumption which is driven by important factors such as increasing consumer awareness towards organic benefits. Governments in different countries have already started encouraging for the development of biopesticides due to their low toxicity, safety, and high efficacy in pest control.
In terms of active ingredient, microbial biopesticides such as bacteria, protozoa, fungi, and virus dominated the global biopesticides market with over 63% share. Botanical extracts and semio-chemicals are another popular market segments. These biopesticides can be used to control wide variety of pests although every single active ingredient shows relative specificity for its target. Bacillus thuringiensis or Bt and its subspecies are the most broadly used microbial biopesticides. Permanent crops such as orchard and plantation crops dominate the biopesticides market. Demand for biopesticides for permanent crops is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.1% from 2012 to 2017.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of biopesticide market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of biopesticides.
