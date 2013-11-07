Global Biophotonics Market Is Expected to Reach CAGR of 10.03% by 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global Biophotonics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Global Biophotonics market has also been witnessing the expansion of application. However, the high cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Biophotonics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Biophotonics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Affymetrix Inc., Andor Technology PLC, Becton, Dickinson & Co., Carl Zeiss MicroImaging GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, and Olympus America Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are AdvanDx Inc., BIOLASE Technology Inc., BioTek Instruments Inc., EndraLife Sciences, Halma plc, HORIBA Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Newport Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PicoQuant GmbH, TILL Photonics GmbH, and Zecotek Photonics Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Global Biophotonics Market by See-Through Imaging

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Global Biophotonics Market by Microscopy

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Global Biophotonics Market by Inside Imaging

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Global Biophotonics Market by Spectro Molecular Market

6.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Global Biophotonics Market by Analytics Sensing

6.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.8 Global Biophotonics Market by Light Therapy

6.8.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.9 Global Biophotonics Market by Surface Imaging

6.9.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.10 Global Biophotonics Market by Biosensors

6.10.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.11 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation

7.1 Global Biophotonics Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016



8. Buying Criteria

9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



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