Global Bioplastics Market 2010-2014 - Latest Market Research Report

The Global Bioplastics market to grow at a CAGR of 32 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the favorable policies adopted by the governments across the globe. The Global Bioplastics market has also been witnessing an emergence of algae-based bioplastics. However, the negative effects on the global food supply could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market include Natureworks LLC, Novamont SpA, ADM/Metabolix, Toyota Motor Corp., and BASF.



Global Bioplastics Market 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report, which covers the Americas as well as the EMEA and APAC regions, also covers the Global Bioplastics market landscape and its growth prospects. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.



