The Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is estimated to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.7%, says forencis research(FSR). Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is growing at a remarkable pace owing to the soaring need for reducing the use of conventional plastic in order to minimize its negative impact on the environment. This factor is further fueled by the strict regulation imposed by the governments on plastic use. On the contrary, high cost of the biopolymers is likely to act as a roadblock for the market growth.



Biopolymers are the polymers produced from the natural sources which can be used as an substitute to the existing polymers in their respective application. Bioplastics are the plastics obtained from the vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, pea starch or macrobiotic, and other renewable sources. As these polymers are originated from the renewable and natural sources, it degrades at a higher rate than those to the conventional plastics or polymers. Due to its higher degradability, it is extensively used in electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, and consumer goods sector.



Some key players of the market BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Braskem SA, Indorama Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Corbion N.V., Arkema S.A., Biome Bioplastics Ltd., and Toray Industries among others.



This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biopolymers and bioplastics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.



1. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biobased and biodegradable, fossil-based and biodegradable and bio-based and non- biodegradable.

2. By raw materials, the biopolymers and bioplastics market is segmented into sugarcane, sugarbeet, corn, potato, wheat, castor oil and others.

3. By application type, the market is segmented into electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and others.

4. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



1. BASF SE (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

2. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

3. Braskem SA

4. Indorama Corporation

5. NatureWorks LLC

6. Novamont S.p.A.

7. Corbion N.V.

8. Arkema S.A.

9. Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

10. Toray Industries



Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Type



1. Biobased and Biodegradable

1.1 Polylactic Acid

1.2 Starch Blends



2. Fossil-based and Biodegradable

2.1 Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate

2.2 PBS(A)

2.3 Others



3. Bio-based and Non- biodegradable

3.1 Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate

3.2 Bio-polyethylene

3.3 Polyethylenefuranoate

3.4 Others



Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Raw Material



1. Sugarcane

2. Sugarbeet

3. Corn

4. Potato

5. Wheat

6. Castor Oil

7. Others



Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Application



1. Electronics

2. Building and Construction

3. Coatings and Adhesives

4. Automotive

5. Consumer Goods



6. Packaging

6.1 Flexible

6.2 Rigid



7. Others



Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Region



1. Asia-Pacific

1.1 China

1.2 Japan

1.3 South Korea

1.4 India

1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific



2. North America

2.1 US

2.2 Canada

2.3 Mexico



3.Europe

3.1Germany

3.2France

3.3Italy

3.4UK

3.5Spain

3.6Rest of Europe



4.South America

4.1Brazil

4.2Argentina

4.3Rest of South America



5.Middle East and Africa

5.1UAE

5.2Saudi Arabia

5.3South Africa

5.4Rest of Middle East and Africa



1.What are the major developments impacting the Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market and its growth?

2.What will be the effects of the developments in the Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market on the industry

and on the market players in the near and far future?

3.What are the evolving types of the Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market?

4.What are the evolving applications of Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market?

5.What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

6.Who are the key players operating in the Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market?

7.How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



1.Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market Providers

2.Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors, and Dealers

3.End-Users of Varied Segments of Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market

4.Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

5.Associations and Industrial Organizations

6.Research & Consulting Service Providers

7.Research & Development Organizations

8.Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms



