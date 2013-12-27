Global Biosurfactants Industry Is Expected to Reach USD 2,210.5 Million in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research (http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com) "Biosurfactants Market - Global Scenario, Raw Material and Consumption Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecasts, 2011 - 2018", global biosurfactants market was worth USD 1,735.5 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 2,210.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2011 to 2018. In the overall global market, European region is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of volume and revenue till 2018. Europe is expected to enjoy 53.3% of global biosurfactants market revenue share in 2018 followed by North America.



Browse the full report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biosurfactants-market.html



Over the last few years, the global biosurfactants market has grown incrementally. Lack of cost competitiveness of biosurfactants remains a major concern; however, growing demand of biosurfactants from consumers' market and environmental friendly quality offered by manufacturers overcomes this concern, thus driving the growth of biosurfactants market. Increasing awareness among consumers for bio-based products will give rise to new markets for the biosurfactants. Moreover, awareness created by regulatory organizations will also support the growth of biosurfactants market.



Among all the segments, the household detergents and personal care segment together will be the point of focus contributing more than 56.8% of the global biosurfactants market in 2018. Among all geographical regions, Europe is leading globally in terms of production and consumption of biosurfactants, followed by North America, mainly due to recovering economies and increasing income and expenditure on consumer goods.



The global biosurfactants market volume is expected to be 476,512.2 tons by 2018. Out of this total, 21% of volume consumption will come from developing regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America.

A number of renowned surfactants vendors such as BASF-Cognis and Ecover have already ventured into the biosurfactants market. BASF-Cognis leads the pack with over 20% share of the market in 2011. Other major producers include Ecover, Urumqi Unite, Saraya and MG Intobio. The top three biosurfactants vendors accounted for more than 60% of the market share in 2011.



This detailed report categorizes biosurfactants market into following product categories and sub categories:

- Rhamnolipids

- Sophorolipids

- Methyl Ether Sulfonates (MES)

- Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)

- Sorbitan Esters

- Sucrose Esters

- Fatty Acid N-methylglucimides

- Methyl Glucoside Esters

- Anionic APG Derivatives

- Alkyl Polypentosides (APP)

- Others



The application segments included in this report are:

- Household Detergents

- Personal Care

- Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

- Food Processing

- Oilfield Chemicals

- Agricultural Chemicals

- Textiles

- Other Markets



The geographies covered in this report are:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- ROW (Rest of the World)



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