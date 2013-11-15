Global Biotechnology Market - New Market Research Report Published by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The biotechnology market is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period owing to regulatory support offered to various companies operating in the biotechnology field. In addition, the increased demand for food in developing countries has spurred the growth of the bioagriculture market. Bioseeds are expected to show exponential growth as compared to conventional seeds over the forecast period.



This report on the biotechnology market analyzes and estimates the global revenue generated by the biotechnology industry over the forecast period i.e. 2012 to 2017. The scope of the report considers biotechnology to be divided into four primary segments namely biopharmacy, bioservices, bioagriculture and bioindustrial. In terms of technology, the biotechnology market has been segmented into fermentation, tissue regeneration, PCR technology, nanobiotechnology, chromatography, DNA sequencing, cell based assay and others. The others segment comprises of genetic engineering, enzyme technology and fingerprinting among others.



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Biopharmacy comprises of various pharmaceuticals manufactured by using biotechnology and also covers medical devices. The bioservices segment predominantly comprises of CROs (Contract Research Organizations) which are third party organizations performing clinical trials, drug discovery and contract manufacturing. The bioindustrial application includes the use of bioenzymes and biochemicals for a variety of chemical processes. Bioagriculture comprises of bioseeds and genetically modified (GM) crops.



The study explains the various drivers and restraints affecting the market along with the impact they would have over the forecast period. A detailed analysis of the opportunities available in the market over the next five years has also been included. The value chain for the biotechnology market has been provided for a better understanding of the process followed in the market. The study covers in detail the Porters Five Forces analysis, which gives the users of this report a better perspective into the present and future market scenarios. The market has been segmented based on technology, application and geography. Apart from the global application overview, the report further segregates the applications for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key market players in the report include Roche, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Pfizer among others. A detailed company market share has been included to give a better understanding of the competitive situation in the market. In addition, these companies have been profiled with respect to attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategy and recent developments.



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Biotechnology Market, by Technology:

Fermentation

Tissue regeneration

PCR technology

Nanobiotechnology

Chromatography

DNA sequencing

Cell based assay

Others



Biotechnology Market, by Application:

Biopharmacy

Bioservices

Bioagriculture

Bioindustrial



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above applications with respect to the following geographical markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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