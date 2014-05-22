Global Bisphenol a Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Bisphenol A Market was worth USD 13.1 billion and is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of volume, BPA demand in 2012 was around 6.5 million tons in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2019.



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Polycarbonates are derivates of Bisphenol A and are known for their lightweight, toughness, optical clarity resistance to heat, and electrical resistance. Number of good physical and chemical properties makes BPA material of choice for making a large number of commercial goods such as water bottles, sports equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, and drink and food containers among others. The rebound in automobile and electronic industries in North America and Europe, as well as rapid economic growth in Asia Pacific is expected to remain a major driving force for Bisphenol A market. Volatile raw material prices are expected to be a key challenge for market participants.



Polycarbonates and epoxy resins are the important derivatives of Bisphenol A. Polycarbonate was the most dominant application segment of Bisphenol A, both in terms of production and consumption, in 2012. Polycarbonate led the overall bisphenol A market and accounted for a market share of 72.5% in 2012. Owing to the strong demand from various end-use industries that use polycarbonates such as sport equipment, electronic equipment etc. it is expected to exhibit moderate CAGR of 4.8% from 2013 to 2019. Other key applications of bisphenol A include flame retardants, unsaturated polyester resins, and polyacrylate, polyetherimide and polysulfone resins, which collectively accounted for very small share of total volume consumed in 2012.



Asia Pacific accounted for 53.5% of the total bisphenol market in 2012, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market in terms of bisphenol A consumption and production. This can be attributed to the growing economies in this region. Cheap availability of raw materials, land, skilled labor, and equipment has resulted in Asia Pacific emerging as a key destination for Bisphenol A manufacturers. The key industry participants include Bayer Material Science, SABIC Innovative Plastics, and Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Dow Chemicals, Nan Ya plastics Plastics and Mitsui Chemicals., among others.



Bisphenol A Market: Application Segment Analysis



Polycarbonates

Epoxy resins

Others (Flame retardants, unsaturated polyester resin, polyacrylate, polyetherimide, polysulfone resins, etc.)



Bisphenol A Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world



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